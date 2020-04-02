Get your Doctor Fauci Bobblehead today!

The face of America’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic is getting his very own bobblehead.



Doctor Anthony Fauci is one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and he’s been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Now, he has a tiny body and a big head!

The bobblehead is available for pre-order exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee’s online store. They cost $25 each.

The museum will donate $5 for each one sold to the American Hospital Association for its “100 Million Mask Challenge.”