Get ready to have the time of your life! Dirty Dancing sequel confirmed

A Dirty Dancing sequel has been confirmed. The CEO of Lionsgate announced plans for the new movie Thursday in a conference call.

Last month, the studio said Jennifer Grey will star and executive produce an untitled dance movie, but yesterday Lionsgate confirmed it is indeed a Dirty Dancing movie.



Grey co-starred in the original 1987 film. She played “Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman”who has a summer fling with Patrick Swayze’s character “Johnny.”



The new film will “be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for.”