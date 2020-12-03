Get in the spirit with Tyrone’s tree lighting and Christmas Parade!

TYRONE, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of the year to get into the Christmas spirit! The city of Tyrone kicks off their festivities with the tree lighting on Friday, December 4 at 6 p.m. at Hotel City Park with Mayor Bill Latchford and Rep. Jim Gregory.

Christmas music will be played by local musician Mike Weiland. The parade starts moving through town at 6:15 p.m. with Santa on his sleigh!

The Parade Marshal is Miss Central Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi. Parade Ambassadors are State Qualifiers Cassidy Miksich, Jake Taylor and Garin Hoy and special guests are Homecoming Queen Madison Coleman and Princess Maddie Cherry, Rep. Jim Gregory and District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Did you get your wish-list in? Santa’s mailbox will be set up at Hotel City Park until December 14!