Get in the spirit with Bellefonte Victorian Christmas!

Sally Houser, President of Historic Bellefonte Incorporated joined Studio 814 to talk about Bellefonte’s Victorian Christmas.

It’s the 38th year for the event and was considered #7 in the state for holiday events according to Pennsylvania Tourism in 2018.

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas is Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14. The traditional Opening ceremony this year will take place at the Bellefonte Elementary School.

Folks will gather at the at 6:30 p.m. and be greeted on the front steps by Dickens & Company and serenaded by the Bellefonte Community Band. After a short ceremony attendees are invited for the Victorian Christmas Community Choir and school choirs Holiday Concert. A cookie Reception will be available after the concert.

Full information can be found on their website.