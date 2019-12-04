Breaking News
Two found dead in home in State College

Get in the holiday ‘spirit’ with these festive cocktails!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out these fun holiday cocktails with Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits for your next party!

Blitzen’s Bubbles (COTM)

  • ½ oz D.O.M. B&B Bénédictine Liqueur
  • ½ oz pomegranate juice
  • Chandon Brut
  • 6 fresh raspberries, plus 2 for garnish
  • 1 mint sprig

Muddle raspberries with first two ingredients in a shaker. Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.

Cinnamon Smashed Apple

  • 1 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey
  • 1 oz Daily’s Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix
  • 2 oz apple cider
  • 2 apple slices dusted with cinnamon spice

Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Vanilla Pear Sangria

  • 1 750-mL bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
  • 1 c Single Prop Rum
  • ½ c orange juice
  • ½ c Keep it Simple Syrup
  • ¼ c agave syrup
  • 1 can ginger ale
  • 1 Tbsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 pears, chopped
  • 1 each, orange and Granny Smith apple, sliced
  • 6 cinnamon sticks

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve in large wine glasses over ice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss