Get in the holiday ‘spirit’ with these festive cocktails!

Check out these fun holiday cocktails with Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits for your next party!

Blitzen’s Bubbles (COTM)

½ oz D.O.M. B&B Bénédictine Liqueur

½ oz pomegranate juice

Chandon Brut

6 fresh raspberries, plus 2 for garnish

1 mint sprig

Muddle raspberries with first two ingredients in a shaker. Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.

Cinnamon Smashed Apple

1 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey

1 oz Daily’s Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix

2 oz apple cider

2 apple slices dusted with cinnamon spice

Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Vanilla Pear Sangria

1 750-mL bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

1 c Single Prop Rum

½ c orange juice

½ c Keep it Simple Syrup

¼ c agave syrup

1 can ginger ale

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 pears, chopped

1 each, orange and Granny Smith apple, sliced

6 cinnamon sticks

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve in large wine glasses over ice.