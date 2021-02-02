Get a “Taste of the NFL” and support a great cause!

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (WTAJ) — The annual “Taste Of The NFL” is going virtual this year which means you can get a taste at home!

The annual event supports GENYOUth in their fight to end food insecurity for children. GENYOUth supports 40 million kids daily in 73,000 of our nation’s schools and has raised well over $100 million in funds for schools.

“Taste Of The NFL” will include chef demonstrations and recipes for the big game as well as appearances from athletes and celebrities. Tickets cost $100 and more information can be found on their website.