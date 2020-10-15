Get a taste of PA brews at Frank ‘N Pints at PNG Field!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Curve General Manager Derek Martin joined Studio 814 Tuesday to talk about an event coming this weekend to PNG Field.

Frank ‘N Pints will host a wide variety of Pennsylvania craft beers, food, music, and a whole lot of fun! The event takes place on Saturday, October 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. Music will be provided by Shallow 9.

Tickets are on sale for $10 and the first 250 tickets will receive a Yuengling pint glass! Tickets and other information can be found here.

