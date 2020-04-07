Get a coloring page of your pet, help a good cause!

A new fundraiser for the Bedford County Humane Society gets you a picture of your pet that you can color!

The Humane Society still operates and has costs for care of the animals they house, even during the pandemic. In order to get a coloring page of your animal, you email a picture to haleyfeaster@gmail.com. TelinaDesign converts the picture into a coloring page.

The cost is $10 for one pet, $18 for two pets, and $26 for three. Turn around time for the photos is one week from receiving the payment. What you receive is an 8×10 printable jpg file by email that you can’t print as many times that you want!