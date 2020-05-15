Georgia officials need help tracking dangerous giant lizards

First, there were murder hornets. Now, the state of Georgia is in a fight against the Argentine Black and White Tegus.

Georgia officials are working to completely eradicate the invasive lizard, which they say poses a major threat to some of the state’s native wildlife.

A Department of Natural Resources biologist says they can grow up to about four feet and eat “just about anything they want.” They will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds, and other reptiles, such as american alligators and gopher tortoises — both which are protected species.



The lizards also multiply fast and don’t have many predators. State officials are asking the public to report any sightings to help them track and eradicate them.