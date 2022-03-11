HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for some fun! The third annual BBQ Bonanza is heading back to the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds on May 20 and 21, 2022. It’s a family-friendly event with great food, craft beers and wine, live entertainment, Rob Pearce Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull (Friday, May 20th), and Mel’s Car Show (Saturday, May 21st).

“There’s something for every member of the family. We’re going to have barbecue competitions…there’s going to be kids’ activities. You know the bounce houses that all the kids love. There will be an obstacle course,” said Stephanie Strickler, a BBQ Bonanza Committee Member, and Marketing Coordinator.

The BBQ Bonanza will also have a barbecue cook-off with over $4,800 in prizes! (And the meat is provided!) There is an entry fee to be a competitor but if you are a master of the grill then the BBQ Bonanza’s BBQ Competition is where you are going to want to be. Businesses and backyard BBQ’ers are welcome to participate. Prize money is given to 1st and 2nd place in all categories. If interested, please register here.

“From Friday evening there is a steak and dessert category but then on Saturday, there’s the various [categories] — chicken, pork, brisket,” said Strickler.

Car enthusiasts and people who just love to see vehicles you don’t ordinarily see on the roads will definitely want to check out Mel’s Car Show on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“Basically if it has wheels, it can be there. We’ve had odd things…we’ve even had an amphibious car — a car that drives into water becomes a boat,” says Melanie Henry, owner of Mel’s Car Shows.

Show registration is from 10 am until 1 pm. It’s $10 to enter. If you’d like more info send Melanie an email at melscarshows@gmail.com.

“We get cars of all kinds. Cars, trucks, motorcycles. Basically, if it has wheels, it can be there,” says Henry. She adds “at all of our shows we try to make it a whole family dynamic.”

The BBQ Bonanza also benefits two non-profit organizations.

Stickler says “We wanted to kind of share the love between multiple organizations in Huntingdon county. Once costs are covered all of the proceeds beyond that go to Huntingdon County United Way and Huntingdon County P.R.I.D.E., which supports individuals with Special needs. They provide vital services,” added Strickler.



If you’d like to become a vendor or just want more information about the BBQ Bonanza head over to their Facebook page or send an email to jcyfundraising@gmail.com.