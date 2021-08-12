Gearing up for National Rum Day with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 just in time for National Rum Day on Monday August 16, 2021. He explains the history of the spirit and brings Studio 814 host Rebecca Petner on a tasting with the following: Zaya Gran Reserva, Dos Maderas 5 plus 3, and the Plantation XO 20th Anniversary.
Cocktail Recipes:
Malibu Coconut Water Pina Colada
Ingredients
· 1 ½ oz Malibu Coconut Rum
· 1 ½ oz coconut water
· ½ oz fresh lime juice
· 2 oz pineapple juice
· 1 pineapple wedge
Directions
1. Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
2. Top with pineapple juice.
3. Garnish with pineapple wedge.
Garden Rum + Soda
Ingredients
· ½ oz fresh lime juice
· 1 tsp honey
· 6 cucumber wheels
· 1 ½ oz Captain Morgan White Rum
· 3 oz Q Club Soda
· 1 mint sprig
Directions
1. Muddle first three ingredients in a highball glass
2. Fill with ice, add rum and stir.
3. Top with club soda.
4. Garnish with mint sprig.
Cherry Berry
Ingredients
· 1 oz Lady Bligh Cherry Spiced Rum
· 1 ½ oz lemon-lime soda
· 1 ½ oz cranberry juice
· 1 maraschino cherry
Directions
1. Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
2. Garnish with maraschino cherry.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.