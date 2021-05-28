Gear up for all the fun this summer with DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash

Get ready for some fun this summer with DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash this 2021 season! Opening Day for the park is Saturday May 29, 2021, but make sure to check the website for updates regarding hours and times as the weather can sometimes close portions of the park.

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy chats with Amy Mearkle, Director of Marketing and Advertising at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park, about all the fun they have planned for you and your family this summer at the park.

Are you looking for a summer job? DelGrosso’s Park is a place to gain experience, earn some cash, and make memories to last a lifetime!