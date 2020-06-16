Garth Brooks plays Words With Friends on Twitch Stream

Monday night, Garth Brooks participated in a Twitch stream called “Words with Garth.”

It was hosted by Twitch streamer Lisa Malambri of the Crown Channel.

Brooks was live at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, TN as he played Words with Friends Two against his wife and country music star, Trisha Yearwood, his songwriters, the public, and a family from his charity.

On the stream, Brooks spoke about returning to playing concerts.

The country superstar is preparing for his drive-in concert experience that will be screened at 300 drive in theaters across the country on June 27, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday June 19th.