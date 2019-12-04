Gardners Candies gearing up for the holidays

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy takes a visit inside Gardners Candies to see how they make their sweet treats for the holidays. He got a chance to talk to Laura Webster, the Quality Assurance Manager and Joe Destadio, the President of Gardners Candies.
by: Rebecca PetnerPosted: / Updated:
Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy takes a visit inside Gardners Candies to see how they make their sweet treats for the holidays. He got a chance to talk to Laura Webster, the Quality Assurance Manager and Joe Destadio, the President of Gardners Candies.