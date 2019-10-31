Gaga’s Golden Globes dress ends up in hotel’s lost & found

Lady Gaga left her 2019 Golden Globes dress at a hotel in Beverly Hills after the award show in January. It’s a blue Valentino Haute Couture gown with a 10-foot long train.



A housekeeper says she found it and turned the dress into lost and found. It sat there for months until September, when the hotel decided to give it to the housekeeper as a gift. She’s now auctioning off the dress. But questions have been raised over whether the dress was ever the hotel’s to give away.



Police investigated the incident after someone made a police report, but authorities say no crime was committed. The dress is expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.