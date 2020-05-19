Steve Greenberg, author of “Gadget Nation”, shows us some great gadgets for family fun at home!

Featured gadgets:

Smart Buddies & “Camp-In-A-Box” is a 2-week online camp for kids interested in coding concepts, learning to create interesting games, obstacle courses and dances based on mathematical concepts, while meeting like-minded kids from around the country. The camp expands the experience of using and working with the Smart Buddies Self-Balancing Coding Robot. Interacting with new personalities and meeting new people from across the country is such a huge part of going away to camp. Smart Buddies is excelling at capturing this experience and making it as similar to the real deal as possible. Camp sessions are June 1st & 15th and July 1st & July 13th. They can be found on the Smart Buddies’ website. Just the ‘buddies’ costs $99.99 and $179.99 with the two week camp included.

The Adventure Challenge is a mystery scratch-off book with 50 creative adventures… The catch? You don’t know what you’re doing until you scratch it off, and once you pick an adventure, you HAVE to do it. No take backs! Each edition was designed to help you explore outside of your habits, dive deeper into relationships, and create meaningful memories. It can be found on the Adventure Challenge website. The book alone is $39.99. It’s $147.99 with the camera included.

PoolCandy’s TubeRunner is a motorized pool tube that features a 3-blade propeller that will move you effortlessly through the water. Complete freedom of movement with 360 degrees of control that allows you to move forward, reverse or even to spin in a circle, all at the touch of a button. Lightweight and easy to carry, the Tube Runner is an easy way to ramp up water time fun. Drive around the pool with a powerful 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button – spin and turn in every direction. The heavy-duty material holds up to 250lbs and the 48” diameter ensures total comfort. It can be found for $129.99.

On Amazon, the Virus Card Game can be found for $18.99. Virus, the card game, is all about protecting your organs while attacking others in this easy-to-learn card game. Place a virus on another player’s organ card to sabotage them, or use a medicine card to immunize your own organs. Use your wits and thwart your rivals’ efforts – the first player with four healthy organs wins!

