Coast Guard crews in London found a cat stranded on a little patch of land on the River Thames.

Rescuers were amused that the cat seemed to do everything it could to evade the rescue attempts. It made for a pretty funny sight as the cat climbed the body of one rescuer before deciding to swim away.

They were able to finally corral the fleeting feline who might just have plain old bad luck. Once the cat was released, it was immediately chased by a dog.

