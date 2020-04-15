FUNNY: Amy Schumer legally changes son’s name after fans alert her that it sounds like something else

Comedian Amy Schumer says she had to legally change her son’s name, and the reason is quite awkward.



She gave birth to “Gene Attell Fischer” nearly one year ago.

Schumer says her son’s middle name is an ode to her friend, comedian Dave Attell. But once she posted the baby’s name on social media, she got several comments asking why she named her baby something that sounded like “genital.”

Schumer spoke about the experience on her podcast saying her intention was sweet but came with unintended consequences.

She’s now renamed her son “Gene David Fischer.”