Fundraising opportunities with Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken: chicken pies & scrapple

MOUNT UNION, Pa. — Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken serves up fresh, never frozen chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings. Owner Dwight Rittenhouse stopped by Studio 814 to share some of their delicious chicken pies and homemade scrapple. You can keep the chicken pies in the freezer for any quick dinner. Apply egg wash to the top of the pie before baking and voila! — a yummy meal for the whole family. There are also individual, single-person pies available.

If you are part of a charity or organization that would like to sell Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s chicken pies for a fundraiser, call (814) 644-5384 or click here.