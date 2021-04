PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of Ebensburg’s Art In Bloom Festival, Jordan meets the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts to learn how they are preparing their sugar sculpture displays. We also learn about the programs offered and the career possibilities that the academy opens for the students!

Sugar sculpture art by the students will be displayed at the Art In Bloom Festival on April 24th and 25th in Ebensburg.

Learn more about the IUP Academy Of Culinary Arts! The rest of the segments are below: