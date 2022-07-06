HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you ditching the idea of a vacation this year? With gas prices on the rise, many families are thinking of fun ways to create a fun staycation at home. Nutritionist Holly Doan stopped by to share some snacks and drinks that the kids will love.

Holly says including kids in the kitchen can be really beneficial to their growth and development. Not only does it help boost their confidence, but it can help them learn simple math, reading and motor skills when they’re able to read directions, and mix and measure ingredients for a recipe.

Movie Matinee at Home

No movie night is complete without popcorn! And going to the movies with the family can really add up – so if you’re staying in, you can create a fun popcorn snack board for family movie night. Did you know that popcorn is actually considered to be a whole grain, making it a great healthy snack for kids.

“You want to aim for at least half of the grains you eat in a day to be whole grains,” says Doan. Popcorn is also rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber making it an overall great snack.

For this idea, Holly says you can buy the Martin’s brand pre-popped popcorn, add to it a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and add your favorite flavorings like cinnamon sugar, or garlic salt.

Keep Cool with Homemade Popsicles

When you’re trying to beat the heat in the summertime, popsicles are a great way to go – but many are filled with an overload of sugars and food dyes. For this recipe – all you need is three simple ingredients.

Recipe for Strawberry Peach Popsicles (makes 10 popsicles)

Ingredients:

3 cups strawberries

3 cups GIANT canned peaches in 100% juice

2 tablespoons honey, divided (optional)

⅔ cup GIANT vanilla Greek yogurt

Directions:

In a blender, puree strawberries with 1 Tablespoon honey then set aside. Clean blender, puree peaches with 1 Tablespoon honey, set aside. Honey is optional.

Layer the popsicles as follows; 2 teaspoons strawberry puree, 1 teaspoon yogurt, 2 teaspoons peach puree and repeat. Make a fruit puree your last layer.

Tap the mold on the counter to make sure all of the layers settle. Use a small spoon to drag vertically from the bottom to the top of the mold a few times to create a swirled pattern.

Gently tap the molds on the countertop to remove any air bubbles. Insert the popsicle sticks, and then freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight.

Another important thing to remember when it’s hot out is to stay hydrated. It’s easy for kids to want to grab sugary juices or sodas – so keeping them hydrated can be hard. Here are some ways to make it easier.

Recipe for Berry Lemon Popsicles (makes 10 popsicles)

Ingredients:

⅔ cup lemon juice

2 cups GIANT vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup blackberries

1 ½ cup mixed berry Greek yogurt

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl whisk together lemon juice and vanilla yogurt, set aside

Puree blackberries and mixed berry yogurt, set aside.

Layer the popsicles as follows; 1 tablespoon lemon, 1 tablespoon blackberry, repeat.

Gently tap the molds on the countertop to remove any air bubbles.

Insert the popsicle sticks, and then freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight.

Blueberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 cup V8 fusion 100% pomegranate blueberry juice

2 pouches Poppilu lemonade

Blueberries, for garnish

Directions:

Pour V8 fusion juice into a 12-cube ice tray and freeze until solid.

To make lemonade, fill a large glass with 4-5 juice cubes and pour the lemonade over top.

Top with blueberries, if desired.

For more recipes like this visit the GIANT Martins website by clicking here.