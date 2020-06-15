Fun gift ideas for Dads and Grads!

Steve Greenber, author of “Gadget Nation,” gives a look at some neat gadgets that could be good gifts for Father’s Day or even for your graduate! Check below for the produce information from Steve!

Product Info:

Hoop Cam — It was created with you in mind and designed to tackle your busy, modern lifestyle, whether you have a family of 5 or live alone. Hoop Cam and Hoop Cam Plus use time-based reminders, two-way communication and compatibility with Alexa Show and Google Nest Hub to provide value, convenience, and–most importantly–peace of mind. Hoop offers smart security with geotagging functionality and also helps your household members stay on top of their daily tasks all in one system. The Hoop Cam retails for $59.99 and Hoop Cam Plus is $79.99 both are on promotion and available at hoophome.com or amazon.com

The XTorch – A rechargeable, solar powered device that works as a super bright flashlight for navigating in the dark, a room lantern that will light up a full-sized kitchen, a table lantern to help you read and a back-up cell phone charger that will charge your phone to 100%. It is one tough device used around the world, that does it all. It has two ways to charge: with the sun or with a USB wall adapter. No need to buy batteries ever again. It’s lightweight, easy to carry and comes with a handy clip to hang overhead (think of using it in a tent or garage). It floats, runs for up to 48 hours, has two brightness settings and glows in the dark. Perfect for camping, evening walks or just in case. Cost is $55.96 – www.XTorch.org

WFAN Wearable Fan — It’s a portable, wearable, and rechargeable fan! Hands-free, lightweight, and quietly powerful, it’s the perfect way to keep your cool—for sports, gardening, long walks or soaking up the sun. With two fans, three speeds, and a flexible, bendy design, it’s easy to stay breezy. $39.99 www.wfanusa.com

AquaVault 100% Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch —It was designed to allow anyone to take their phones in the water and take Crystal Clear Videos and Pictures Underwater. It can also be used as a money pouch to secure your cash, credit cards, room key and license. Our case was designed to allow full use of your phone while in the water which includes text, talk, listen and everything else you would normally do. The touchscreen is sensitive just as if your phone was outside of the case. We went overboard and created a triple seal to ensure water does not get in. In addition, it has a patented air pocket design allowing the case to float in the water. It also comes standard with an adjustable neck lanyard so you can conveniently wear your phone around your neck. Whether you go swimming, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding, jet skiing, wakeboarding or on the water slide, this accessory is the perfect gift to make sure you capture all of those moments with family and friends. $29.95. www.theaquavault.com

MaskMarket — This company will create custom face masks. Your company logo, favorite team, your college— whatever you want, MaskMarket will make it. The masks are washable and come with one PM2.5 filter.The cost is $13.90 each (there are bulk discounts). Check it out at MaskMarket.com