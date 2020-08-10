Full-time wizard makes $10,000 in New Zealand town

Meet a real-life Wizard!

Ian Brackenbury Channell is the official wizard of Christchurch, New Zealand. He has an apprentice who he’s training to be his successor.

Brackenbury Channell even has a driver’s license issued to “The Wizard” — although he hasn’t officially changed his name.

Born in the United Kingdom, he moved to New Zealand in the in the 1970s. He became well known around town for being a wizard, and in 1998, they started paying him for it. City Council pays him the equivalent of about $10-thousand a year.