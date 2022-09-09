DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.

Lauren started creating tarts as a fun way to pass the time. She started giving them away to friends and family, and before she knew it, it turned into a passion to start a business. That’s when “Queen of Tarts” bakery was born.

Now, two years later, Lauren has a storefront in DuBois where she sells a variety of tasty treats, tarts, and half-pound cookies. If you’re a foodie, you have to follow Lauren’s social media for Queen of Tarts. You can expect to see some really fun content featuring drool-worthy photos and videos of her creations.

Queen of tarts is now out with some flavors for fall like, apple crumb tart, pistachio-mascarpone tart, pumpkin gingersnap, candied maple bacon, caramelized pear, vanilla cream, and honey roasted plum.

You can find Queen of Tarts treats stocked at Sunrise Coffee Bar in Brockway, and at Bucks Pizza in DuBois and in Clearfield.

Lauren will be attending a pop-up event at Boro Coffee Co. in Hollidaysburg on Saturday September 10th from 9am-1pm.

Queen of Tarts Bakery is located at 2 W. Park Ave, Suite 2 in DuBois. You can give Lauren a call at (814) 771-6313 or visit her website here.