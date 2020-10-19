From Huntingdon to Hollywood: NBA Champion Head Coach Frank Vogel reflects on his Juniata College days

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTAJ) — Head Coach Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions. But, did you know that Coach Vogel played basketball right here in Central PA?

Vogel, out of Wildwood Crest, NJ, played for Juniata College from 1991-1994. In an exclusive interview with Studio 814 and WTAJ, Vogel reflects on his days in Huntingdon. This includes steak dinners at Hoss’s, time spent on the court, and learning that turkey gravy is good on french fries.

Vogel transferred to the University of Kentucky to learn under Coach Rick Pitino after three years at Juniata College, forgoing his senior season on the court.

In part two of our interview below, you can see actual game footage from Juniata College and Vogel shares what advice he would have had for his younger self.