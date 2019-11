First Lady Melania Trump received a 23-foot Christmas tree for the Blue Room of the White House. As the U.S. Marine band played "O Christmas Tree," a horse drawn carriage drove up the White House driveway with the giant tree in tow.

First Lady Melania Trump walked out to greet the drivers of the carriage and then the family presented the tree from their farm. The tree comes from Larry Snyder and his farm , Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania.