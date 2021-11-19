From appetizers to dessert: Wine Pairings for your Thanksgiving Meal

From appetizers to dessert, Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits has us covered on the perfect wine pairings for each part of our Thanksgiving Meal. Here are his suggestions below:

Appetizers: Bianca Vigna Brut Prosecco Nothings says welcome, celebrate, and get ready for dinner like a dry sparkler. The acidity prepares digestion for the big meal to come and enjoy the bubbles!

Salad: Chateau de Libran Cotes de Provence Salads can be a tricky pairing but generally they are dressed with a vinaigrette which calls for a refreshing wine that’s crisp with but not light.

Soup (pumpkin, squash, tomato): MacRostie Sonoma Chardonnay Rich soups call for a rich wine and this CA Chardonnay is toast and buttery complementing these fall delicacies.

Main Course (Turkey): Dr. Loosen Riesling and Annick Bachelet Morgon Turkey is a delicate meat but the dishes that surround it are far from it. Most tables are best served by having a red and white for this course. Riesling that is middle-of-the-road is a perfect pairing for those that prefer white. The red I picked is a Cru du Beaujolais on Chairman’s Selection. Rich but light in tannins.

Dessert: Cascinetta Vietti Moscato d’ Asti Very flexible and pairs with fresh fruit, cheesecake, creme brulee, and even pumpkin pie. Flavors of peach, apricot, butterscotch, backed with balancing acidity makes it the perfect accompaniment.