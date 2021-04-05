Free tool calculates what your home would be worth on Airbnb

Have you ever wondered how much your home would make on Airbnb? As demand for traveling increases, for those homeowners considering becoming a host — the time to take advantage of this economic opportunity is now.

The What’s My Place Worth interactive tool computes your estimated rental income through a series of factors — geography, type of listing, space, etc.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Christopher Nulty, Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb to discuss how the free interactive tool works.