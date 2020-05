With the 2020 Met Gala canceled, late night host James Corden decided to host the 2020 Pet Gala.

He put a call out to pet owners across the country to send in videos of their pets dressed to this year’s theme – “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

After receiving fantastic videos from across the country, Corden took a look at the night’s best looks with famed stylist Brad Goreski last night on the Late Late Show.