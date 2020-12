Get ready for another great 814 Holiday Couch Concert from our talented viewers in Central PA. Debra Sakmar performs “Angels We Have Heard OIn High” on the flute.

Sakmar says this video is a product of having extra time to be creative with her hobbies of flute- playing and video-editing. The video includes footage taken after the recent snowstorm at Blue Knob and Canoe Creek State Parks and Forbes State Forest.