Flame on! Crème Brûlée with Chef Mike Passanita

Chef Mike Passanita from Passaniti’s in Dysart stops by the Studio 814 Kitchen to show Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy how to make crème brûlée !

Crème Brûlée

INGREDIENTS

For the custard:

2 cups heavy cream

10 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 vanilla bean (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)

4 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Brûlée topping:

4 tablespoons sugar (2 teaspoons per ramekin)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (150 degrees C).

Beat egg yolks, 4 tablespoons white sugar and vanilla into heavy gauged pan.

Pour cream into saucepan with egg yolk and sugar mixture and stir over low heat until it almost comes to boil.

Pour mixture into ramekins and place on cooking sheet. Pour water half way up ramekins.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate overnight.

In a small bowl combine remaining 2 tablespoons white sugar and brown sugar. Sift this mixture evenly over custard. Torch with butane burner and serve