Five Days of Fun kicks off at Duck Donuts in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Duck Donuts in State College is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening under new ownership and management which includes their “Five Days of FUN!” event. From September 1, 2021 to September 5, 2021, there will be something exciting for everyone. Events listed below:

September 1st: Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting at 9AM plus a chance to win business catering.

September 2nd: Donut Worry, Be Happy. Free Cinnamon sugar donut all day long. Prizes for the 1st customer and 100th customer.

September 3rd: Donut Grow Up, It’s Kid’s Night from 3PM-8PM. Activities and prizes including Donut Decorating

September 4th: Welcome Back PSU! Every 25th guest with Penn State ID will win a prize!

September 5th: Food Truck Fiesta (Benefitting THON) in the MLK Plaza from 4PM-8PM.

Duck Donuts in State College is located at 125 S. Fraser St.

In addition, September kicks off the month-long fundraiser supporting Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program. The shop will be raising money $1 at time with all donations going towards the purchase of Chemo Duck programs for patients and families at Geisinger Medical Center. In return, guests will receive a coupon for a free donut during their next visit.