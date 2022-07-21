PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Smithmyer’s Farm was established in 1968 by Thomas and Mary Lou Smithmyer. The primary crop for the first 40+ years was potatoes, grown for potato chips. However, in the last half-century agriculture has drastically changed, and Tom and Mary have had to continue to adapt to those changes. More recently, second and third-generation family members have implemented agritourism activities to keep the farm’s legacy alive. We are proud to share the farm with you through our summer sunflower maze and autumn market.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Molly Smithmyer and her niece Ariel about the first annual Sunflower Festival happening on July 30, 2022, at Smithmyer’s Farm in Patton.