ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mickey at the Central PA Humane Society. He is a handsome 7-year-old boy who came to the shelter with his friend Ophelia when their owner passed away. Ophelia and Mickey are not a bonded pair.

Mickey is ready to find his fur-ever home. He is a domestic longhair/mix who is very social. This cuddly cat loves cozy beds and biscuits. He gets along well with other cats, dogs, and children of all ages! If you think you would like to add Mickey to your family, please fill out an adoption application today.

The Central PA Humane Society also has a great event coming up on March 26, 2022 from noon until 4PM at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville, Pa. You can also enter to win the chance to win a brand new 2021 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard.

It’s an afternoon of food, music, beer, and fun! Make a donation to taste test and vote for your favorite Chili & Wings from local chili and wing connoisseurs right here in the 814. Make sure to turn in your ballot so your favorite Chili & Wings can take home Top Dog Honors!

There will also be music by Stephanie & the Wild Hearts, plus Katie J’s & Meatball Madness food trucks will be on-site! All monies raised will go directly to the Central PA Humane Society.