Finding Fur-Ever Homes: Central PA Humane Society’s Izzy

In celebration of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, Studio 814 and WTAJ are featuring adoptable shelter pets every day this week. Meet Izzy! She is a 10-year-old pup who loves treats and people. She’s not so good with other dogs, but would be perfect for a family without any other pets. If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with Izzy, call the Central PA Humane Society.

Don’t forget about their 2022 Pet Calendars too. They make great stocking stuffers and give back to the shelter.