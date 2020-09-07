Filming of Mission: Impossible 7 underway in Norway

A day after director Christopher McQuarrie posted a mysterious photo on Instagram marking day one of filming Mission: Impossible 7, leading man Tom Cruise was spotted doing some stunt work.

Returning as Ethan Hunt for the next installment of the action movie franchise, Cruise is on location in Norway. His extreme stunts involved a motorcycle, a helicopter and a huge ramp running off a mountain — all the ingredients of another high-octane thriller from McQuarrie and Cruise.

Mission: Impossible 7 is due for release in November 2021.