Festive activities all weekend long in Tyrone!

There is a lot going on in Tyrone this weekend! Sue Griep and Shannon Rice from the Event and Promotions Committee joined Studio 814 to talk about the upcoming events!

List of activities:

Thursday, December 5: Soup sampling at Graystone Court 4:00 to 6:30pm

Friday, December 6: Tree Lighting at City Hotel Park at 6:00pm. Christmas Parade at 6:15pm.

Saturday December 7: Breakfast with Santa at the Epworth Manor, Upper Building at 9:00am.

WTAJ’s own Jordan Tracy will serve as Tyrone’s Yuletyme Parade Ambassador this Friday evening. The tree lighting features the Altoona Brass Collective.

After the parade at the Joshua House, you can see Santa, have some cookies compliments of Women’s Club, and hot chocolate donated by The Brew.

Listen to the Tyrone Band under the direction of David Hock, and meet Jordan Tracy!