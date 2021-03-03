Fermented fruit and more with Starr Hill Winery!

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) –Kenn Starr form Starr Hill Winery joined the show to keep us up to date with what’s going on at the winery!

They have a new fermented fruit drink called BUMBLESHOOT that is being sold in beer distributors all over the 814. With flavors like raspberry, peach-raspberry, and apple.

Starr Hill has also named it’s cranberry wine “Straight Outta Rock House” in honor of “Alone” season seven winner and Clearfield County native Roland Welker. All information can be found on their website where wine can be ordered and shipped to 38 states!