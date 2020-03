Sue Griep from the Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee stopped by Studio 814 with a couple of furry friends to talk about Tyrone’s Irish Heritage Celebration 2020. Everything kicks off Friday March 13, 2020 at 6pm with WTAJ’s Morgan Koziar Lighting the Shamrock.

Saturday March 14th at 10:30am is the Irish Dog Fashion Show with special guest emcee Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner. The “Luck of the Irish” parade kicks off at 2pm.