Feed party guests and your significant other with these Delgrosso’s DG2GO meal kits

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The month of February brings a lot of fun, celebrating: football and your feelings. If you don’t know where to turn when you’re feeding a hungry crew or your significant other – Delgrosso’s DG2Go has got you covered!

“For the Superbowl we have two meal kits the first meal kit is 6 Marianna’s hoagies: 3 different flavors – you have 2 Italian, 2 turkey, 2 traditional and with that you have you have three pound baked beans and four pound of delicious Murph’s famous potato salad. David Taddei, Executive Chef, Delgrosso’s Amuesement Park.

That’s just one option for the Superbowl Sunday Special. You can also go the “meat lovers” route which includes 12 homemade Italian sausages with peppers and onions. Pop one of those onto on of the sandwich rolls and you have yourself a sandwich!

The best part is that these kits come with baked beans and Murph’s famous potato salad. “It’s a family recipe that’s guarded very closely and it’s a big seller for us,” says Taddei.

Dave helps coordinate the meals that are served at the park year round, pumping out delicious food that he’s proud of. “There’s a lot of food a lot of wonderful great food that we make fresh every morning we put a lot of time and effort and dedication into the food that we do here we take a lot of pride in it and I think it pays off I think we’ve got very good products here people seem to like it,” says Taddei.

These Party Kit options serve around 12 people and the best part is that it keeps you from spending the day in the kitchen and more time together!

The pre-order deadline is Thursday Feb 10 2022 at 10 a.m. The pick up day for the Super Bowl Sunday Special is February 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Main Parking Lot – Water Side.

And when it’s time to celebrate that special someone – maybe the way to their heart is through their stomach? “This is for two people you actually get 16 raviolis this is 8 so this would be the serving for one person which you can see is quite a bit,” says Taddei. Dave is referring to the Sweetheart Special! and don’t worry if you’re not so confident in the kitchen chef Dave says – it’s simple! “Now the meal kit will come with cooking instructions, its very simple — if you can boil water you can make this meal,” says Taddei.

Top it off with their creamy basil tomato sauce, and….oh you can’t forget the dessert! “It comes with a salad for two with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette two cheesecake and two rolls,” says Taddei.

The pre-order deadline is Thursday Feb 11 2022 at 10 a.m. The pick up day for the Sweetheart Special is February 14, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Main Parking Lot – Water Side.

You can pre-order meal kits with a credit card online by clicking on “specials” or pre-order by calling the park office at (814) 684-3538 ext. 0. All pre-orders must be placed and pre-paid online or by phone.