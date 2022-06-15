HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still in need for a gift for dad? You can’t go wrong with a nice bourbon, whisky, or rum from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine & Good Spirits is here to educate you on some of the premium liquors that will be sure to impress dad, plus some cocktails to help celebrate!

Gift Selections:

Celebratory Cocktail Recipes:

Zaya Pain Reliever

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Zaya Gran Reserva Rum
  • 2 oz pineapple juice
  • 1 oz orange juice
  • 1 oz cream of coconut
  • Pineapple wedge, for garnish
  • Pineapple leaves, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a Tiki glass filled with crushed ice.
  3. Garnish with pineapple wedge and leaves.

Mint Julep

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Put mint leaves in bottom of Julep cup.
  2. Add simple syrup and gently press.
  3. Add bourbon; lightly stir.
  4. Fill cup halfway with crushed ice; lightly stir.
  5. Add more crushed ice to fill cup; lightly stir again.
  6. Garnish with mint sprig.