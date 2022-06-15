HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still in need for a gift for dad? You can’t go wrong with a nice bourbon, whisky, or rum from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.
Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine & Good Spirits is here to educate you on some of the premium liquors that will be sure to impress dad, plus some cocktails to help celebrate!
Gift Selections:
- Kinsey Bourbon 4 Year old (Made In PA – on sale for $34.99)
- Redemption Straight Rye Whiskey (on sale for $26.99)
- Elijah Craig 1789 Straight Bourbon Small Batch 94 Proof (on sale for $28.99)
Celebratory Cocktail Recipes:
Zaya Pain Reliever
Ingredients
- 2 oz Zaya Gran Reserva Rum
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz orange juice
- 1 oz cream of coconut
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
- Pineapple leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a Tiki glass filled with crushed ice.
- Garnish with pineapple wedge and leaves.
Mint Julep
Ingredients
- Handful mint leaves
- ½ oz simple syrup
- 2 oz Redemption Straight Bourbon
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Put mint leaves in bottom of Julep cup.
- Add simple syrup and gently press.
- Add bourbon; lightly stir.
- Fill cup halfway with crushed ice; lightly stir.
- Add more crushed ice to fill cup; lightly stir again.
- Garnish with mint sprig.