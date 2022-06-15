HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Still in need for a gift for dad? You can’t go wrong with a nice bourbon, whisky, or rum from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine & Good Spirits is here to educate you on some of the premium liquors that will be sure to impress dad, plus some cocktails to help celebrate!

Gift Selections:

Celebratory Cocktail Recipes:

Zaya Pain Reliever

Ingredients

2 oz Zaya Gran Reserva Rum

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz cream of coconut

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Pineapple leaves, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a Tiki glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple wedge and leaves.

Mint Julep

Ingredients

Handful mint leaves

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz Redemption Straight Bourbon

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions