REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cheese lovers unite! Cherish Creamery, a creamery based out of Jefferson County is making milk, cheeses, yogurts, and more with cow and goats milk.

Paula and Donald Keswick own Cherish Creamery. Paula is the head cheesemaker at the facility. The team has quite the network that chips in to help run the business. They used to raise around 150 goats on their farm, but now they let other community members raise the animals, and they buy back the milk to make their products.

Cherish Creamery has a wide variety of cheeses including hard and soft cheeses, feta, and cheese curds. They even have sweet options like a Chocolate Cheesecake Chevre. You can also enjoy drinkable yogurt.

Paula says she loves cooking with their products. “We’re originally from South Bend Indiana, so we started doing cheese curds, basically to support my own addiction,” Keswick said. Paula also enjoys making a Canadian dish with their cheese curds called ‘poutine.’ “Poutine is where you take really crispy fresh cut French fries, add your cheese curds and pour a warm gravy overtop,” says Keswick.

Cherish Creamery will be at two separate events on the weekend of March 4th, 5th and 6th, the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show and Mountain Fest in Ridgway.

If you can’t attend any of the events this weekend, you can also visit the Cherish Creamery at their farm store or they even do home deliveries.

Cherish Creamery is located at 2771 Paradise Road, Suite 1 in Reynoldsville. Check out Cherish Creamery’s website by clicking here or give them a call at (574) 298-2022.