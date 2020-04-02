Family gives their nurse mother a warm welcome after every shift!

A family from a Welsh village have made a tradition of welcoming their mother Lynne Lake home each time after she finishes her shift as a nurse with a surprise!

Whether it’s a balloon party, throwing confetti, or even putting sanitizer in her hand and then presenting her a rose, the family makes sure to show their appreciation for her work on the front lines every single day.

Her son, Jonathan, said he posted videos of the family greeting their mother online to “contribute some good news to the nation.”