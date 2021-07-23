Family-FURiendly Event: ‘Pup Art at Bedford’ raises money for Bedford County Humane Society

Looking for a family-FURiendly event that goes to a good cause? Then check out PUP Art at Bedford on August 1, 2021 at the Hall at Kinton’s Knob with food, drinks, and craft vendors for guests and their pets. Proceeds of the Pet Art event will go to the Bedford County Humane Society.

Haley Feaster stops by Studio 814 with her dog Beatrice to show how you, too, can make art with your doggo! Morgan Young from the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) talks about this exciting fundraiser and partnership.