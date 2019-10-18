The monthly home magazine for women says it will close after its December issue.
It has been around since 1932.
According its parent company Meredith, it boasts 13 million readers and more than one million followers on social media.
The company has not said why it’s shutting down the publication.
Meredith, however, laid off 70 employees yesterday, including about 25 staffers from “Family Circle.”
The company says some of the leadership from the publication will take on new roles with other brands.
“Family Circle” Magazine Saying Farewell in 2020
The monthly home magazine for women says it will close after its December issue.