Fall in love with this fall treat! Pumpkin Pecan Scones with Maple Glaze

Chef Terry Wallace from the U.S. Hotel Tavern and the Boro Coffee Co. is back in the 814 Kitchen baking up some homemade pumpkin pecan scones with maple glaze.

Scones Ingredients:

2 CUPS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

2 AND 1/2 TEASPOONS BAKING POWDER

1 TEASPOON GROUND CINNAMON

1 AND 1/2 TEASPOONS PUMPKIN PIE SPICE

1/2 TEASPOON SALT

1/2 CUP UNSALTED BUTTER, FROZEN

1/3 CUP + 2 TABLESPOONS HEAVY CREAM

1 LARGE EGG

1/2 CUP CANNED PUMPKIN PUREE

1/2 CUP LIGHT BROWN SUGAR

1 TEASPOON PURE VANILLA EXTRACT

Maple Glaze Ingredients:

2 TABLESPOONS UNSALTED BUTTER

1/3 CUP PURE MAPLE SYRUP

1 CUP SIFTED CONFECTIONERS’ SUGAR

PINCH SALT TO TASTE