Fall fashion trends with By A Thread Boutique in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area boutique is bringing trendy women’s fashion to Centre county. Emily Boone is the owner of the By A Thread located on W. High Street in downtown Bellefonte.

The boutique hand selects clothes and accessories for their customers. Emily says she loves to keep the looks trendy and comfortable.

The shop has several options of clothing and accessories available like dresses, sweaters, shoes, scarves and jewelry.

You can shop some of the looks at By A Thread by visiting their boutique, or shopping on their website.

By A Threa is located 135 W. High Street in Bellefonte.