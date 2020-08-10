Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg worth $100 Billion

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100-billion. That makes him part of one of the world’s most exclusive clubs — as only two other people have bigger fortunes, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his dorm room at Harvard in 2004. At 36, he’s now Facebook’s Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, in addition to being its CEO.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his biggest asset is still his 13 percent stake in the company. Zuckerberg crossed the $100-billion milestone after Facebook shares surged.