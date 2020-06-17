Facebook launches voting information campaign in hopes of getting more people to register to vote

Facebook wants you to get out and vote.



The social media platform has announced the largest voting information campaign in American history. There will be a new voting information center that will be prominent on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger that will encourage and remind people to vote.

It will provide users with accurate information about how to register to vote, how and when to vote, voting by mail, and early voting. There will also be posts from state election officials and verified local election authorities.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg says the goal is to get four million people to register.