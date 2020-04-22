Facebook expands “Messenger Kids”

Facebook is expanding its “Messenger Kids” to more than 70 new countries, as it adds new features to make it easier for kids to connect with their friends in the Coronavirus era.

Facebook initially introduced the kid-focused messenger service in the US in 2017 and expanded it to Peru and Canada the following year.

Among the new features:

With “Supervised Friending” parents can now opt to let their kids control their friend requests — but parents get notifications and can override any approvals.

Also in the US, parents now can let an adult, such as a teacher, coach or another parent, manage a group chat with their kids in it.

In the US, Canada, and Latin America, parents will be able to make the names and profile photos of their kids visible to certain people.

Those features will later expand to other nations.